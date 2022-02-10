570 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $521.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $608.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

