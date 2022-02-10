5,699 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after acquiring an additional 134,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in AptarGroup by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 130,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NYSE:ATR opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.74. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

