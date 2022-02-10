5,600 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,073. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

