$5.54 EPS Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce earnings of $5.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.86. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $7.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $20.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.02 to $22.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $19.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $21.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $158.84 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.