$5.54 EPS Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce earnings of $5.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.86. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $7.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $20.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.02 to $22.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $19.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $21.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $158.84 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

