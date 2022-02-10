$5.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.85 and the highest is $6.04. Whirlpool reported earnings of $7.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $27.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.50 to $28.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $28.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $32.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

Shares of WHR opened at $206.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $183.75 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.61.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

