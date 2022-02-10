45,226 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 55.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 186.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 60.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $182.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.81.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $1,204,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $575,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,497 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.