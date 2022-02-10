$431.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to report $431.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $426.40 million to $435.30 million. Cable One posted sales of $336.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,562.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,649.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,805.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.59. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,448.14 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304 shares of company stock worth $550,646. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 31.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.