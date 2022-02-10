$41.65 Million in Sales Expected for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) will post $41.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.96 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported sales of $33.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year sales of $140.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $140.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $189.57 million, with estimates ranging from $184.52 million to $198.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

NRDY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 398,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.73. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.68.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, Director Gregory Mrva bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

