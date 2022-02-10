$4.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report earnings per share of $4.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.81. Signature Bank posted earnings of $3.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $19.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $22.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $25.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.99 to $27.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.54.

SBNY opened at $340.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $205.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.47 and its 200-day moving average is $296.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.