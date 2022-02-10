3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $159.53

3M (NYSE:MMM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $159.53 and last traded at $159.80, with a volume of 123004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.64.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.74. The stock has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile (NYSE:MMM)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

