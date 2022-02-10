36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Trading 1.9% Higher

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.97. 17,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 39,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
The company has a market cap of $37.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08.
36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter.
36Kr Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRKR)
36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.
