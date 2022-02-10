36,508 Shares in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NYSE:STL opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.