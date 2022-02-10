3,573 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

EMR stock opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average is $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

