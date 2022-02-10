3,541 Shares in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000.

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $82.97.

