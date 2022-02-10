$35.32 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post $35.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.80 million and the highest is $35.87 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $143.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.46 million to $144.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $149.12 million, with estimates ranging from $146.05 million to $151.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

UBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of UBA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 145,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,304. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $786.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

