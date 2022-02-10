3,452 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,452 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $117.13 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.