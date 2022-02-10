3,423 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $155,631,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,799,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $3,036,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $12,076,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $111.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.08. The company has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $133.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

