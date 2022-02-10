$329.70 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce $329.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $338.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $309.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $106,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,775 shares of company stock worth $1,423,990 over the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

