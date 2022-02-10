31,667 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.67. 73,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,679. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

