$3.61 EPS Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $16.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $21.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.85 to $22.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

NYSE:TDG opened at $650.25 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.29.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

