2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barrington Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Shares of TWOU opened at $17.98 on Thursday. 2U has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

