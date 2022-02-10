$26.23 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to post sales of $26.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.90 million. Zogenix reported sales of $8.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $81.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.08 million to $82.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $173.55 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $223.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zogenix.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $486,075 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zogenix by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zogenix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,132,000 after purchasing an additional 755,896 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 516,935 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. 1,842,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,842. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

