22,600 Shares in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Provention Bio by 114,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $411.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

