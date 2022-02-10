$213.52 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce sales of $213.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.20 million and the lowest is $208.45 million. fuboTV reported sales of $105.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $620.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.74 million to $625.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million.

Several brokerages have commented on FUBO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

FUBO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 569,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,890,584. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in fuboTV by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in fuboTV by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

