$202.05 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report $202.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.70 million and the highest is $203.97 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $162.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $840.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $832.90 million to $849.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $905.48 million, with estimates ranging from $885.12 million to $928.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,855 shares of company stock worth $1,381,976. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 419,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

