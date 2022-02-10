$2.44 EPS Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce earnings per share of $2.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.25. 3M reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $11.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of MMM opened at $163.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.74. The company has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 27,828.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 130,796 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in 3M by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

