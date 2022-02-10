1,932,195 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Acquired by Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,932,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,528,000. Signify Health accounts for approximately 4.2% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Signify Health by 817.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period.

SGFY stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 46,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,456. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGFY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

