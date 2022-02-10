$164.40 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce $164.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.68 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $114.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $571.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.65 million to $578.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $705.55 million, with estimates ranging from $636.66 million to $759.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

