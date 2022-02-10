$13.85 Million in Sales Expected for Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) will report sales of $13.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.30 million and the lowest is $13.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full year sales of $34.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Volta Inc – Class A.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after buying an additional 2,057,796 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth $6,829,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth $4,325,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth $4,325,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Inc – Class A stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,999. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

