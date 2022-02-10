12,184 Shares in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,912,000 after purchasing an additional 652,955 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 741,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,180,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 494,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.91. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTAI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

