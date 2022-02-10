11,961 Shares in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 101,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,154 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VREX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of VREX opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $972.36 million, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

