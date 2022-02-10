$115.36 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce $115.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the highest is $172.72 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $515.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $583.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $537.99 million, with estimates ranging from $259.84 million to $687.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galapagos.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at about $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at about $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2,004.9% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 668,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.22. 386,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $88.09.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

