10,931 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 33.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $309.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $289.23 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.