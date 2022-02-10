10,889 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,085,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

