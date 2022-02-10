10,800 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,169,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

