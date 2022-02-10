$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will post sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.