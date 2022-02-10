1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,206. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.