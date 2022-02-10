1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,529 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after purchasing an additional 394,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 359.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 390,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 350,683 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 555.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 326,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 276,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

FLWS stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLWS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

