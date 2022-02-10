$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE IR opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $62.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

