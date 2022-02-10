$1.27 EPS Expected for Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. Imperial Oil reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 202.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Imperial Oil.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.
