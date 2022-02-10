$0.91 EPS Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of MXL opened at $65.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

