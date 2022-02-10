$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lazydays’ earnings. Lazydays reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazydays will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazydays.

LAZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:LAZY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,552. The company has a market cap of $202.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.91. Lazydays has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,744.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $1,371,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756 and have sold 28,842 shares valued at $580,271. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $16,005,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lazydays by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Lazydays by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 296,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazydays by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 373,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lazydays by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

