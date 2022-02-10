-$0.62 EPS Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.53). Shift Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFT. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of SFT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 73,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,822. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

