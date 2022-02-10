$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of ($3.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.93 to $22.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,014. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT stock opened at $182.61 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.58.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.