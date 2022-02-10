$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.35. Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.71.

Shares of RL traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.15. 1,271,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,762. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $102.96 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 232,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 167,725 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

