-$0.17 EPS Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Renalytix AI reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNLX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $253,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNLX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 63,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,431. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $407.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.18. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

