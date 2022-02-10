-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verastem.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,006. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $265.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,868 shares of company stock valued at $76,921. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

