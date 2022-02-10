-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). LightPath Technologies posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

LightPath Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,992. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,344,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

