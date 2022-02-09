Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.33

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.33 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 36856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

