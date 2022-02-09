ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,173.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $418,153.59 and approximately $66,173.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.52 or 0.00415599 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.